2:49 minutes 2:49 minutes Problem 2.R57 Textbook Question Textbook Question Evaluate ﻿ lim ⁡ x → ∞ f ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\infty}{f(x)}} x→∞lim​f(x)﻿ and﻿ lim ⁡ x → − ∞ f ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to-\infty}{f(x)}} x→−∞lim​f(x)﻿.

f ( x ) = 1 − e − 2 x f\left(x\right)=1-e^{-2x}

