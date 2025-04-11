Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
Problem 4.4.80
Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 67–88 gives the first derivative of a continuous function y=f(x). Find y'' and then use Steps 2–4 of the graphing procedure described in this section to sketch the general shape of the graph of f.
80. y' = 1 - cot²θ, for 0 < θ < π
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the second derivative y'' by differentiating y' = 1 - cot²θ with respect to θ. Use the chain rule and the derivative of cotangent: d(cotθ)/dθ = -csc²θ.
Differentiate y' = 1 - cot²θ: y'' = d/dθ [1 - cot²θ] = -2cotθ * (-csc²θ) = 2cotθ * csc²θ.
Simplify the expression for y'': y'' = 2cotθ * csc²θ. This is the second derivative of the function.
To sketch the graph of f, analyze the critical points and concavity. Critical points occur where y' = 0 or is undefined. Since y' = 1 - cot²θ, set 1 - cot²θ = 0 to find critical points.
Determine the intervals of concavity using y''. If y'' > 0, the graph is concave up; if y'' < 0, the graph is concave down. Analyze the sign of y'' = 2cotθ * csc²θ over the interval 0 < θ < π.
