Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
88. d²y/dx² = sec²x, y(0)=0 and y'(0)=1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 55–58.
57. d²y/dx² = 2e^(−x),y(0) = 1,y′(0) = 0
Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 53–56 for y as a function of x.
√(x² - 9) (dy/dx) = 1, where x > 3, y(5) = ln 3
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
y⁽⁴⁾ = −sin t + cos t;
y′′′(0) =7, y′′(0) = y′(0) = −1, y(0) = 0