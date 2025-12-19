Initial Value Problems
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 71–90.
d²r/dt² = 2/t³; dr/dt|ₜ ₌ ₁ =1, r(1) = 1
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 53–56 for y as a function of x.
√(x² - 9) (dy/dx) = 1, where x > 3, y(5) = ln 3
(x² + 1)² (dy/dx) = √(x² + 1), where y(0) = 1
In Exercises 129–132 solve the initial value problem.
131. x dy - (y + √y)dx = 0, y(1) = 1
Using the acceleration function below, find the velocity function, if the velocity is v = 5 at time t = 2.
a(t)=−20
Find the function f(x) that satisfies the following differential equation.
f′′(x)=3x2; f′(0)=1; f(1)=3