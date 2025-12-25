Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 53–56 for y as a function of x.

Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 53–56 for y as a function of x. √(x² - 9) (dy/dx) = 1, where x > 3, y(5) = ln 3

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above