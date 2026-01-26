Repeating Decimals
Express each of the numbers in Exercises 23–30 as the ratio of two integers.
3.1̅4̅2̅8̅5̅7 = 3.142857142857 ...
Find the sum of each series in Exercises 45–52.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (2n + 1) / (n²(n + 1)²) ]
Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if
b. a = 13/2
Convergent Series
Find the sums of the series in Exercises 19–24.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) -2/[n(n+1)]
Estimate the value of ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) (1 / (n² + 4)) to within 0.1 of its exact value.
In Exercises 53–56, determine how many terms should be used to estimate the sum of the entire series with an error of less than 0.001.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (n / (n² + 1))]