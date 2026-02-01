Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if
b. a = 13/2
Convergent Series
Find the sums of the series in Exercises 19–24.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) -2/[n(n+1)]
Estimate the value of ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) (1 / (n² + 4)) to within 0.1 of its exact value.
Error Estimation
In Exercises 49–52, estimate the magnitude of the error involved in using the sum of the first four terms to approximate the sum of the entire series.
1 / (1 + t) = ∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ tⁿ],0 < t < 1
b. From Example 5, Section 10.2, show that
S = 1 + ∑(from n=1 to ∞) [1 / (n²(n + 1))].