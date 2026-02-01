Find the value of b for which
1 + eᵇ + e²ᵇ + e³ᵇ + ⋯ = 9.
Convergent Series
Find the sums of the series in Exercises 19–24.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) -2/[n(n+1)]
Estimate the value of ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) (1 / (n² + 4)) to within 0.1 of its exact value.
In Exercises 53–56, determine how many terms should be used to estimate the sum of the entire series with an error of less than 0.001.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (n / (n² + 1))]
b. From Example 5, Section 10.2, show that
S = 1 + ∑(from n=1 to ∞) [1 / (n²(n + 1))].
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)2ᵏ / 3ᵏ⁺²