Make up an infinite series of nonzero terms whose sum is
b. −3
Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if
b. a = 13/2
Convergent Series
Find the sums of the series in Exercises 19–24.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) -2/[n(n+1)]
In Exercises 53–56, determine how many terms should be used to estimate the sum of the entire series with an error of less than 0.001.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (n / (n² + 1))]
Error Estimation
In Exercises 49–52, estimate the magnitude of the error involved in using the sum of the first four terms to approximate the sum of the entire series.
1 / (1 + t) = ∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ tⁿ],0 < t < 1
b. From Example 5, Section 10.2, show that
S = 1 + ∑(from n=1 to ∞) [1 / (n²(n + 1))].