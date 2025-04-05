Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative of a Function The derivative of a function at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. For the function y = tan(x), the derivative is y' = sec^2(x). Understanding this concept is crucial for finding where the tangent line has a specific slope, which is necessary for determining where the normal line is parallel to a given line. Recommended video: 06:30 06:30 Derivatives of Other Trig Functions

Normal Line to a Curve A normal line to a curve at a given point is a line perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. If the slope of the tangent line is m, the slope of the normal line is -1/m. In this problem, we need to find where the normal line has a slope of -1/2, which means the tangent line must have a slope of 2. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines