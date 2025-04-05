Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
Problem 3.77
Textbook Question
Find the points on the curve y = tan x, -π/2 < x < π/2, where the normal line is parallel to the line y = -x/2. Sketch the curve and normal lines together, labeling each with its equation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the slope of the given line y = -x/2. The slope is -1/2.
Find the derivative of the curve y = tan(x) to determine the slope of the tangent line at any point x. The derivative is dy/dx = sec^2(x).
Since the normal line is perpendicular to the tangent line, the slope of the normal line is the negative reciprocal of the tangent line's slope. Set the slope of the normal line equal to -1/2 to find the x-values where this condition holds.
Solve the equation -1/(sec^2(x)) = -1/2 to find the x-values. This simplifies to sec^2(x) = 2, which further simplifies to cos^2(x) = 1/2.
Solve for x in the interval -π/2 < x < π/2 where cos^2(x) = 1/2. These x-values are the points where the normal line is parallel to y = -x/2. Use these x-values to find the corresponding y-values on the curve y = tan(x).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative of a Function
The derivative of a function at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. For the function y = tan(x), the derivative is y' = sec^2(x). Understanding this concept is crucial for finding where the tangent line has a specific slope, which is necessary for determining where the normal line is parallel to a given line.
Derivatives of Other Trig Functions
Normal Line to a Curve
A normal line to a curve at a given point is a line perpendicular to the tangent line at that point. If the slope of the tangent line is m, the slope of the normal line is -1/m. In this problem, we need to find where the normal line has a slope of -1/2, which means the tangent line must have a slope of 2.
Parallel Lines
Parallel lines have the same slope. In this problem, the normal line must be parallel to the line y = -x/2, which has a slope of -1/2. By setting the slope of the normal line equal to -1/2, we can find the points on the curve where this condition is satisfied, helping us solve the problem.
