Derivative The derivative of a function at a point provides the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph at that point. It is a fundamental concept in calculus that measures how a function changes as its input changes. For the function f(x) = √(x + 1), the derivative can be found using the power rule and chain rule. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives

Tangent Line A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that just 'touches' the curve at that point. It has the same slope as the curve at that point, which is given by the derivative. The equation of the tangent line can be found using the point-slope form of a line, y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is the point of tangency. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines