Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) = ∜x with a=16; approximate ∜13.
Power series for derivatives
a. Differentiate the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions.
b. Identify the function represented by the differentiated series.
c. Give the interval of convergence of the power series for the derivative.
f(x) = ln (1 + x)
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0