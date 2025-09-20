Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomial A Taylor polynomial of degree n for a function f centered at a is a finite sum that approximates f near a using derivatives of f at a. It includes terms up to the nth derivative, providing a polynomial approximation that becomes more accurate as n increases. Recommended video: 07:00 07:00 Taylor Polynomials

Taylor Series The Taylor series of a function f centered at a is an infinite sum of terms derived from the derivatives of f at a. It represents the function as a power series and, if convergent, equals the function within a certain interval around a. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series