Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x)=3ˣ, a=0
Find a Taylor series for f centered at 2 given that f⁽ᵏ⁾(2)=1, for all nonnegative integers k.
Suppose you know the Maclaurin series for f and that it converges to f(x) for |x|<1. How do you find the Maclaurin series for f(x²) and where does it converge?
In terms of the remainder, what does it mean for a Taylor series for a function f to converge to f?