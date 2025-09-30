Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point, called the center (a). For f(x) = 3^x at a = 0, the series uses derivatives evaluated at 0 to approximate the function near that point. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Power Series and Summation Notation A power series is an infinite sum of terms in the form c_n(x - a)^n, where c_n are coefficients and a is the center. Summation notation compactly expresses this series as Σ c_n (x - a)^n, making it easier to write and analyze the series. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Intro to Power Series