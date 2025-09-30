Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
How are the Taylor polynomials for a function f centered at a related to the Taylor series of the function f centered at a?
Find a Taylor series for f centered at 2 given that f⁽ᵏ⁾(2)=1, for all nonnegative integers k.
Suppose you know the Maclaurin series for f and that it converges to f(x) for |x|<1. How do you find the Maclaurin series for f(x²) and where does it converge?