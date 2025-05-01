Analyze the piecewise function h(x) given by: h ( x ) = { x − 2 , if x < 6 3 , if x = 6 x − 2 , if x > 6 , h\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}\sqrt{x-2},\text{ if }x<6\\ 3,\text{ if }x=6\\ x-2,\text{ if }x>6\end{cases}, where a = 6 a = 6 . Sketch a graph of h h and determine the values of h ( a ) , lim x → a − h ( x ) , lim x → a + h ( x ) , and lim x → a h ( x ) h(a), \displaystyle\lim_{x→a^-} h(x), \displaystyle\lim_{x→a^+} h(x), \text{ and } \displaystyle\lim_{x→a} h(x) or state that they do not exist.