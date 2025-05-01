Given a rational function f ( x ) = p ( x ) q ( x ) f(x)=\frac{p(x)}{q(x)} , which of the following choices of p ( x ) p(x) and q ( x ) q(x) would result in f ( x ) f(x) being undefined at x = 0 x = 0 and x = 4 x = 4 , but only having a vertical asymptote at x = 4 x = 4 ? Also, identify the correct graph of the function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) .