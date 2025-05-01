- 0. Functions(0)
Introduction to Limits: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Limits Practice Problems
If a variable is selected from the interval with the condition that , find the minimum positive value of such that the inequality is satisfied.
If is a function whose output lies strictly between and , what is the minimum value of such that ?
Given that for all in the interval , find the range of values for ensuring that whenever .
Determine the limit . Use the definition of infinite limits to find the correct answer.
A secant line that passes through and is shown. Determine its slope and express it in terms of .
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Select the correct relationship between and to prove for the function using the definition of a limit.
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Select the correct relationship between and to prove using the definition of a limit.
Given a rational function , which of the following choices of and would result in being undefined at and , but only having a vertical asymptote at ? Also, identify the correct graph of the function .
Consider the function . Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove that .
Consider the function . Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove that .
Consider the function . Use the precise definition of infinite limits to prove that .
In a controlled environment, the growth of a certain bacteria culture is modeled by the function , where is the number of bacteria in thousands and is the time in hours since the start of the observation. What is the carrying capacity of this bacteria culture as time approaches infinity?