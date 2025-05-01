- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Tangent Lines and Derivatives: Videos & Practice Problems
Tangent Lines and Derivatives Practice Problems
A tangent line to the curve intersects the -axis at . Determine the equation of the tangent line and its corresponding point of tangency to the given curve.
Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve at the specified point. Also, plot both the curve and the tangent line on the same coordinate plane.
,
Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve at the specified point. Also, plot both the curve and the tangent line on the same coordinate plane.
During a fireworks display, the concentration of smoke particles (in ) in the air changes over time (in ). The accompanying figure shows how the smoke concentration changes over time.
During what time intervals is the smoke concentration increasing? What does this indicate about the derivative during those times?
During a fireworks display, the concentration of smoke particles (in ) in the air changes over time (in ). The accompanying figure shows how the smoke concentration changes over time.
What does the derivative mean? What are its units?
A rocket is launched vertically up, and its height above the ground is given by the function , where is in meters and is in seconds. The graph below shows along with its velocity function and the acceleration function for the time interval .
Using the graph, determine the time intervals when the rocket is ascending and when it is descending.
A rocket is launched vertically up, and its height above the ground is given by the function , where is in meters and is in seconds. The graph below shows along with its velocity function and the acceleration function for the time interval .
Using the graph, determine the time when the rocket changes direction.
A rocket is launched vertically up, and its height above the ground is given by the function , where is in meters and is in seconds. The graph below shows along with its velocity function and the acceleration function for the time interval .
Using the graph, determine the time intervals when the rocket speeds up and slows down.
A rocket is launched vertically up, and its height above the ground is given by the function , where is in meters and is in seconds. The graph below shows along with its velocity function and the acceleration function for the time interval .
Using the graph, determine when the rocket reaches its maximum height.
A rocket is launched vertically up, and its height above the ground is given by the function , where is in meters and is in seconds. The graph below shows along with its velocity function and the acceleration function for the time interval .
Using the graph, determine when the rocket reaches its highest speed and when its speed is the lowest.
Determine the tangent and normal lines to the function below at a specified point.
,