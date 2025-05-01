A scientist is studying the growth of a bacterial population in a lab culture. The experiment started at 8:00 \text{8:00} AM, and the table shows the population t t hours since the experiment started. The population size B ( t ) B\left(t\right) as a function of time t t is modeled by the curve below.

Calculate the average rate of the bacterial population growth from 2:00 \text{2:00} PM to 3:00 \text{3:00} PM.