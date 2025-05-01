- 0. Functions(0)
Tangent Lines and Derivatives: Videos & Practice Problems
Determine whether the following statement is true or false. Explain.
The lines tangent to on have a minimum slope of .
A scientist is studying the growth of a bacterial population in a lab culture. The experiment started at AM, and the table shows the population hours since the experiment started. The population size as a function of time is modeled by the curve below.
Calculate the average rate of the bacterial population growth from PM to PM.
A scientist is studying the growth of a bacterial population in a lab culture. The experiment started at AM, and the table shows the population hours since the experiment started. The population size as a function of time is modeled by the curve below.
Justify why the average growth rate from PM to PM is a reasonable estimate to the instantaneous growth rate at PM.
A scientist is studying the growth of a bacterial population in a lab culture. The experiment started at AM, and the table shows the population hours since the experiment started. The population size as a function of time is modeled by the curve below.
Estimate the instantaneous population growth rate at PM.
Graph the tangent line with the equation and the normal line to the following curve at the given point:
;
A curve is defined by the equation . Determine the value of if this curve is tangent to the line connecting the points and .
Find the points on the curve where the tangent line is parallel to the line and perpendicular to the line .
Determine the -coordinate where the curve , has a normal line that is parallel to the line . Draw the graph of the curve and the normal line.
For the given function, determine the slope at the specified point and write the equation of the tangent line at that point.
,
For the given function, determine the slope at the specified point and write the equation of the tangent line at that point.
,
For the given function, determine the slope at the specified point and write the equation of the tangent line at that point.
,
Find the slope of the curve at the given point (give a rough estimate using the grid).
Find the slope of the curve at the given point (give a rough estimate using the grid).
At the specified point, determine the equation of the tangent line to the curve. Also, plot the curve and tangent line in the same coordinate system.
At minutes after being inflated, the volume of a balloon is given by . What is the rate of change in the volume of the balloon minutes after it starts inflating?