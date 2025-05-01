Evaluate ∫ 0 π 2 cos 4 x d x \int_0^{\frac{\pi}{2}}\cos^4x\,dx and confirm whether it matches the given formula for even n = 4 n = 4 .

∫ 0 π 2 cos n x d x = 1 ⋅ 3 ⋅ 5 ⋯ ( n − 1 ) 2 ⋅ 4 ⋅ 6 ⋯ n ⋅ π 2 if n ≥ 2 is an even integer \int_0^{\frac{\pi}{2}}\cos^{n}x\,dx=\frac{1\cdot3\cdot5\cdots(n-1)}{2\cdot4\cdot6\cdots n}\cdot\frac{\pi}{2}\text{ if }n\geq2\text{ is an even integer }