The time (in minutes) it takes to assemble a certain product is normally distributed with a mean of 45 45 minutes and a standard deviation of 8 8 minutes. The fraction of assembly times between a a and b b (with a < b a < b ) minutes is represented by the integral 1 8 2 π ∫ a b e − 1 2 ( x − 45 8 ) 2 d x \frac{1}{8 \sqrt{2 \pi}}\int_{a}^{b}e^{-\frac12(\frac{x-45}{8})^2}dx . What percentage of assemblies are completed between 40 40 and 56 56 minutes? Use the Trapezoid Rule with 8 8 subintervals to estimate your answer.