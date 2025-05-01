- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems
Riemann Sums Practice Problems
Let be a function with on . Simpson's Rule is used with subintervals to approximate . A student claims the absolute error satisfies . Is this claim correct?
Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with subintervals when applied to the integral . The exact value of the integral is . Round your answers to decimal places.
Which rule gives a smaller absolute error?
Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with subintervals when applied to the integral . The exact value of the integral is . Express the errors in scientific notation and round them to decimal places.
Which rule gives a smaller absolute error?
Approximate the integral using Simpson's Rule. Use subintervals and round your answer to decimal places.
The weights of adult male pandas are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . The fraction of pandas with weights between and (with ) pounds is given by the integral . What percentage of adult male pandas weigh between and pounds? Use the Midpoint Rule with subintervals.
The time (in minutes) it takes to assemble a certain product is normally distributed with a mean of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes. The fraction of assembly times between and (with ) minutes is represented by the integral . What percentage of assemblies are completed between and minutes? Use the Trapezoid Rule with subintervals to estimate your answer.
Use the Midpoint Rule approximation with subintervals to approximate . Round your answer to decimal places.
Use the Midpoint Rule approximation with subintervals to approximate . Round your answer to decimal places.
Use the Trapezoid Rule approximation with subintervals to approximate . Round your answer to decimal places.
Use the Trapezoid Rule approximation with subintervals to approximate . Round your answer to decimal places.
Approximate using Simpson's Rule with subintervals. Round your answer to decimal places.
Approximate using Simpson's Rule with subintervals. Round your answer to decimal places.
Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of using the Midpoint Rule with subintervals. Assume that on . Express your answer in scientific notation and round it to decimal places.
Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of using the Midpoint Rule with subintervals. Use the fact that on . Round your answer to decimal places.
Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of using the Trapezoid Rule with subintervals. Use the fact that on .
Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of using the Trapezoid Rule with subintervals. Assume that on . Round your answer to decimal places.
Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of using the Simpson's Rule with subintervals. Assume that on . Express your answer in scientific notation and round it to 2 decimal places.
Estimate the integral using Simpson’s Rule with . Round your answer to decimal places.
Estimate the integral using Simpson’s Rule with . Round your answer to decimal places.
Which Riemann sum method would provide the most accurate approximation for a function that is increasing over the interval [a, b]?
What is the width of each subinterval (delta x) for the interval [1, 5] divided into 4 subintervals?
Evaluate the accuracy of using a midpoint Riemann sum with 4 subintervals for f(x) = sin(x) over [0, π].
Combine sigma notation and Riemann sums to approximate the area under f(x) = e^x from x=0 to x=1 using 3 subintervals and left endpoints.