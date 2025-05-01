- 0. Functions(0)
Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems
Riemann Sums Practice Problems
Write the right Riemann sum in summation notation for in terms of a positive integer .
Find the value of by expressing it as the limit of a Riemann sum using right endpoints.
Let be a nonconstant monotonic function (either strictly increasing or strictly decreasing) on . For a fixed , which statement about the midpoint Riemann sum is correct when compared to the left and right Riemann sums ( and ) for ?
Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums to evaluate .
Use the limit definition of the definite integral with the right Riemann sums to evaluate .
Consider the integral . Which formula represents the left Riemann sum for with subintervals?
Which of the following best describes the geometric process of using the Trapezoid Rule to approximate ?
Estimate using Simpson's Rule with subintervals. Round your answer to two decimal places.
Estimate by evaluating the right Riemann sum using a regular partition with subintervals rounded to decimal places.
For the interval , if the Trapezoid Rule is used with subintervals, what are the -coordinates where the function is evaluated?
Estimate the area under the curve on the interval by dividing it into subintervals. Use the right Riemann sum for the approximation.
Divide the closed interval into subintervals. What is the width of each subinterval? Write down all the grid points , , , , and . If you need a left Riemann sum on this partition, which of those points do you use as sample points?
Suppose is a positive and increasing function on the interval . Will a left Riemann sum overestimate, underestimate, or give the exact area under on this interval, or is it impossible to tell without additional information?
A particle moves along a straight line with velocity, in , given by , for in . Divide the interval into equal subintervals: , , , and . On each subinterval, assume that the particle’s velocity remains constant at the value of evaluated at the midpoint of the subinterval. Using these constant‐velocity subintervals, approximate the displacement of the particle on .
A particle's velocity is given by () for . Approximate the displacement of the particle over this interval by dividing it into subintervals and using the left endpoint of each subinterval for the rectangle heights.
A particle's velocity is given by () for . Approximate the displacement of the particle over this interval by dividing it into subintervals and using the left endpoint of each subinterval for the rectangle heights.
A particle's velocity is given by () for . Approximate the displacement of the particle over this interval by dividing it into subintervals and using the left endpoint of each subinterval for the rectangle heights.
Write the midpoint Riemann sum in sigma notation for on with . Then, evaluate the sum.