- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems
Riemann Sums Practice Problems
Approximate the area under the curve of and above the -axis on the interval using subintervals. For each subinterval, use the function value at the midpoint to find the height of the rectangle that approximates the area.
A skydiver jumps from a plane, and her velocity in is recorded at various times during her descent. Between and , she is in free fall. Divide the interval into subintervals with grid points , , , , , and . The recorded velocities are: , , , , , and . Use the left Riemann sum to estimate the distance she fell during this interval.
The flow rate (in liters/min) of water from a faucet is measured at several times over a minute interval:
Estimate the total volume of water dispensed from to using the midpoint Riemann sum with .
Estimate using the Midpoint Rule with subintervals. Then, compute the relative error.
Apply the Midpoint Rule to approximate using subintervals. Then, calculate the absolute error. The exact value of the integral is .
Use the Trapezoid Rule to approximate using subintervals. Then, calculate the absolute error. The exact value of the integral is .
The graph below shows the velocity (in meters per second) of a particle at various times (in seconds) after it starts moving. Estimate using the Trapezoid Rule with subintervals.
A pot of soup is placed on a stove at time . Its temperature, , in degrees Celsius for , is measured at the following times (in seconds).
The function is assumed to be continuous and strictly increasing on the given interval. Approximate using the Trapezoid Rule for nonuniform grids. What does this value represent in the context of the problem?
The function is twice differentiable for all real numbers. The values of at certain points within the interval are provided in the table below:
Use the Trapezoid Rule with these values to approximate the definite integral .
A rocket is launched from a platform above the ground. Its upward velocity (in ) is recorded at the following times (in ) shown in the table:
Estimate the rocket's altitude after minutes using the Trapezoid Rule.
Use a right-endpoint Riemann sum with to estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of and the -axis on . Give your answer rounded to two decimal places.
Estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of and the x-axis on using a right endpoint Riemann sum with subintervals.
A metal plate is shaped along a curve with the following coordinates (in centimeters) shown in the figure:
Estimate the area under the curve using the Trapezoid Rule.