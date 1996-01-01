6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions Logarithmic Functions
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following expression. Evaluate without the use of a calculator. Give a valid reason in case of impossible evaluation.
log1000(10)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 3
B
3
C
1/3
D
Cannot be evaluated because the logarithm of a negative number is undefined.