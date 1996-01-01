8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
If ƒ(2) = -3, ƒ(1) = 2, and ƒ(-1) = 0, identify the quadratic function f(x) = ax² + bx + c.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The quadratic function f(x) = -x2 + x + 3
B
The quadratic function f(x) = -2x2 + x + 3
C
The quadratic function f(x) = -x2 + 2x + 3
D
The quadratic function f(x) = 3x2 + x -2