1. Equations & Inequalities
Intro to Quadratic Equations
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following quadratic equation. Identify the number and type of its solutions without solving for x: 4x2=5+6x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 real solution
B
no real solution
C
The number and type of solution/s cannot be determined
D
2 real solutions