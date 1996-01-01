4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Specify the number of real zeros and the number of imaginary zeros using the graph of a fifth-degree polynomial shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1 real zero; 4 imaginary zeros
B
2 real zeros; 3 imaginary zeros
C
3 real zeros; 2 imaginary zeros
D
4 real zeros; 1 imaginary zero