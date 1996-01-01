0. Review of Algebra
0. Review of Algebra Multiplying Polynomials
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the given expression is a polynomial. If it is a polynomial, indicate its degree and classify by the number of terms (monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these).
28x19
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polynomial; degree: 1; binomial
B
Polynomial; degree: 19; monomial
C
Polynomial; degree: 28; monomial
D
Not a polynomial