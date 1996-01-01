1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
81PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the number and type of solutions for the given quadratic equation by calculating its discriminant.
4x² = -5x - 11
A
151, Two non real complex solutions
B
-151, Two real solutions
C
-151, Two non real complex solutions
D
151, Two real solutions