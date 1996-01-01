1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
1. Equations & Inequalities Linear Equations
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator. 2/(x + 1) + (1/2)/(x - 1) = 1/(x + 1)(x - 1)
Solve the equation and indicate the values that make the denominator zero.
For the following rational equation, the variable is contained in the denominator. 2/(x + 1) + (1/2)/(x - 1) = 1/(x + 1)(x - 1)
Solve the equation and indicate the values that make the denominator zero.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = 1, x ≠ 1
B
x = - 1, x ≠ 1
C
x = 0, x, x ≠ 1, - 1
D
No solution