1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Among the following equations, select which one can solved by skipping the first step in completing the square and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Equation 1, x = - 5/4, 7
B
Equation 1, x = - 1, 1/3
C
Equation 2, x = - 5/4, 7
D
Equation 2, x = - 1, 1/3
E
Equation 3, x = - 8, 9
F
Equation 3, x = 4/9, 5
G
Equation 4, x = - 8, 9
H
Equation 4, x = 4/9, 5