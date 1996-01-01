1. Equations & Inequalities
Intro to Quadratic Equations
65PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the term to be added on the given binomial that will result to a perfect square trinomial. After identifying the term, factor the perfect square trinomial: x2-9x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9/2, (x - 3/2)2
B
3/2, (x + 3/2)2
C
4/9, (x - 2/3)2
D
81/4, (x - 9/2)2