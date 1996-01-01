8. Matrices and Determinants
Matrix Solutions to Linear Systems
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve the given system of equations using the Gauss-Jordan method, and if the system has infinitely many solutions, express the solution set with z being arbitrary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = -3, y = 7, z = 9
B
x = -7, y = 9, z = 3
C
x = -9, y = 7, z = 3
D
x = -7, y = 3, z = 9