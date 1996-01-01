10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Sequences and Summation Notation
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the given sequence whose first term is 2, and the general term is n ≥ 2. State the first six terms of the given sequence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a1 = 2, a2 = 3, a3 = 9, a4 = 80, a5 = 163, and a6 = 19603
B
a1 = 2, a2 = 7, a3 = 48, a4 = 99, a5 = 9800, and a6 = 19603
C
a1 = 2, a2 = 7, a3 = 49, a4 = 99, a5 = 9800, and a6 = 19603
D
a1 = 2, a2 = 3, a3 = 9, a4 = 81, a5 = 163, and a6 = 19603