The Square Root Property
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following function's graph by first solving for its x-intercepts and then matching it with the given graphs.
y = 2x2 -8x +9
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x-intercepts (4 -√7), (4 +√7)
B
No x-intercepts as it does not touch or intersect the x-axis.
C
x-intercepts (4 -√34)/2, (4 +√34)/2
D
x-intercepts -1, 9