1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
84PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a right triangle ABC, the measure of shortest side (AB) is 1 in. shorter than the measure of middle side (AC) and the measure of the hypotenuse (BC) is 8 in. longer than the measure of the middle side (AC). Find the measure of AB, AC and BC.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AB = 20 in., AC = 21 in. and BC = 29 in.
B
AB = 21 in., AC = 20 in. and BC = 29 in.
C
AB = 29 in., AC = 20 in. and BC = 29 in.
D
AB = 29 in., AC = 20 in. and BC = 21 in.