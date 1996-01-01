0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
0. Review of Algebra Exponents
271PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 9.4 is multiplied by 105, what does this operation do to the decimal point in 9.4?
When 9.4 is multiplied by 105, what does this operation do to the decimal point in 9.4?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The decimal point moves to the left by 5 units that will result to 0.000094
B
The decimal point retains its position
C
The decimal point moves to the right by 5 units that will result to 940,000
D
The decimal point moves to the right by 5 units that will result to 9,400,000