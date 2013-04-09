1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following equation, try to solve for "a," and then state whether it is a conditional equation or if it has no solution.
9a + 4 = - 13
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a = - 1, Conditional Equation
B
a = - 17/9, Conditional Equation
C
a = 1, Conditional Equation
D
This equation has no solution