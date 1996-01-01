10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: a1 = -45, d = -9
Then, use the equation to determine the 40th term of the sequence.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
an = -36 - 9n, a40 = -396
B
an = -45 - 9n, a40 = -405
C
an = -36 + 9n, a40 = 324
D
an = -45 + 9n, a40 = 315