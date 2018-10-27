3. Functions
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
Intro to Functions & Their Graphs
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given functions, f(x) = 12 - 3x2 and g(x) = 3x2 - 18x + 27
Find f/g and write the domain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
- 9(x - 3)2/(x - 2)(x + 2), Domain: (- ∞, ∞)
B
- (x + 2)(x - 2)/(x - 3)2, Domain: (- ∞, ∞)
C
- 9(x - 3)2/(x - 2)(x + 2), Domain: (- ∞, 3) ∪ (3, ∞)
D
- (x + 2)(x - 2)/(x - 3)2, Domain: (- ∞, 3) ∪ (3, ∞)