6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
If you have $18,000 to deposit, which will give you larger return after 5 years: 0.84% compounded quarterly or 0.81% compounded continuously?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.84% compounded quarterly will give larger return after 5 years
B
0.81% compounded continuously will give larger return after 5 years