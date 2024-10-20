Given the two functions ﻿ f f f﻿ and ﻿ g g g﻿, find ﻿ f g \frac{f}{g} gf​﻿ and identify the domain.

﻿ f ( x ) = 14 − 3 x f\left(x\right)=14-\frac{3}{x} f(x)=14−x3​﻿, ﻿ g ( x ) = 3 x g\left(x\right)=\frac{3}{x} g(x)=x3​﻿