2. Graphs of Equations
Two-Variable Equations
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if the graph defined by the following equation is symmetric with respect to the origin, x-axis, y-axis, or none:
|11y| = x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The graph is symmetric with respect to the x-axis.
B
The graph is symmetric with respect to the y-axis.
C
The graph is symmetric with respect to the origin.
D
The graph does not have any symmetry.