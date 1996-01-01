2. Graphs of Equations
Two-Variable Equations
2. Graphs of Equations Two-Variable Equations
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The graph shown has intervals at which it is increasing, decreasing, and at which it is constant. Find the largest open interval of domain at which the function is decreasing.
The graph shown has intervals at which it is increasing, decreasing, and at which it is constant. Find the largest open interval of domain at which the function is decreasing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(-∞, -3)
B
(-3, 0)
C
(-∞, 5)
D
(0, ∞)