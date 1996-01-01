1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
The height (in meters) of a toy rocket in t seconds after its release from the ground is defined by y = - 4.9t2 + v0t. If the initial velocity is v0 = 23 m/s, determine the times that this toy will reach a height of 14 m. Also, determine how long it will take to hit the ground. Approximate the answers to the nearest hundredth.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Times to reach 14 m: 3.98 s and 0.72 s; time to hit the ground: 4.69 s
B
Times to reach 14 m: 5.72 s and 1.25 s; time to hit the ground: 6.10 s
C
Times to reach 14 m: 5.56 s and 2.32 s; time to hit the ground: 6.92 s
D
Times to reach 14 m: 4.34 s and 3.75 s; time to hit the ground: 5.81 s