1. Equations & Inequalities
The Square Root Property
66PRACTICE PROBLEM
A playground that has the shape of a right triangle will be fenced. The length of the shorter leg is 7 m shorter than the longer one. Also, the hypotenuse is 9 m longer than the shorter leg. Calculate the length of the shorter leg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 m
B
8 m
C
40 m
D
17 m