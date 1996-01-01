0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following sets, find {x | x ∈ A or x ∈ C}, and indicate if A and C are disjoint sets:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
A = {35, 37, 39, 41, 46, 48}
C = {39, 41, 43, 45, 47}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{35, 37, 39, 41, 46, 48}; A and C are disjoint sets
B
{37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 47, 48}
C
{35, 37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48}
D
Ø; A and C are disjoint sets