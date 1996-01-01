Given the following sets, find {x | x ∈ A or x ∈ C}, and indicate if A and C are disjoint sets:

U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}

A = {35, 37, 39, 41, 46, 48}

C = {39, 41, 43, 45, 47}