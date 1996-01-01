2. Graphs of Equations
Two-Variable Equations
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ordered pair (1, 3) satisfies 9y - 7x = - 12.
Determine whether the statement is true or false. If false, change the values in the ordered pairs to produce a true statement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is true.
B
The statement is false. Hence, the ordered pair must be (- 1, 3)
C
The statement is false. Hence, the ordered pair must be (1, - 3)
D
The statement is false. Hence, the ordered pair must be (3, 1)