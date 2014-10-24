4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
4. Polynomial Functions Zeros of Polynomial Functions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the zeros of the given polynomial function. Use Descartes's Rule of Signs and Rational Zero Theorem. You may also use a graphing utility to help you get the first zero.
f(x) = x3 - x2 - 14x + 24
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
x = -1, 2, 4
B
x = -4, 2, 3
C
x = -3, 1, 4
D
x = -4, 2, 6