10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
By arithmetic progression, show that the sum of the following series, 1 + 5 + 9 + 13 + ... + (4n - 3), is 2n2 - n.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True, 2n2- n is the sum of the given arithmetic series.
B
False, 2n2 is the sum of the given arithmetic series.
C
False, n2 - n is the sum of the given arithmetic series.
D
False, n2 - 1 is the sum of the given arithmetic series.