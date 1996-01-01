1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rewrite the following statement as an equation utilizing absolute value and inequality symbols.
"L is no less than 5 units from 31."
A
|L - 31| ≤ 5 or |31 - L| ≤ 5
B
|L - 31| ≥ 5 or |31 - L| ≥ 5]
C
|L - 31| < 5 or |31 - L| < 5
D
|L - 31| > 5 or |31 - L| > 5